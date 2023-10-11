Reacting to news of former lightweight champion, Charles Oliveira’s withdrawal from UFC 294 next weekend, former promotional star, Nate Diaz has hit out at the Brazilian – claiming the ex-titleholder is withdrawing due to a “crotch injury” – as well as taking time to make a dig at arch-rival and former interim champion, Dustin Poirier.

Diaz, a former lightweight title challenger under the banner of the organization, has been sidelined from combat sports since August, making a professional boxing debut in a unanimous decision loss to the outspoken, Jake Paul.

In his final Octagon walk, the Stockton veteran managed to rally against former interim champion, Tony Ferguson, landing a fourth round guillotine choke submission win over the latter in his final contracted bout with the promotion.

And overnight, the lightweight title scene was thrown into disarray, with a nasty laceration on his eyebrow forcing Oliveira to withdraw from a scheduled UFC 294 title fight rematch against Makhachev next weekend in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

In place for the Sao Paulo native comes pound-for-pound number one and undisputed featherweight champion, Alexander Volkanovski, who takes on Makhachev for the second time this year, attempting to avenge a February title fight loss.

Nate Diaz mocks Charles Oliveira after his UFC 294 withdrawal

Sharing his thoughts on Oliveira’s withdrawal and cancelled bout with Makhachev, Diaz took the time to hit to out at the ex-champion, as well as mocking his failed matchup with the above-mentioned, Poirier years ago.

“Crotch injury just like Dustin Poirier,” Nate Diaz posted on his official X account, accompanied by a picture of Charles Oliveira.

Crotch injury just like Dustin porier 🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/Trn0DwvCyx — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) October 11, 2023

Matching with Makhachev back in October of last year in a vacant lightweight title fight, Oliveira dropped his lightweight title to the Russian, submitting to a second round arm-triangle choke, seeing his 12-fight undefeated run come to a crashing halt.

