Former UFC fighter Nate Diaz backs fan theory regarding Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor.

With the release of his new documentary series, a new side of McGregor’s recent story has been exposed. It chronicles the Irishman’s journey from his infamous rivalry and bout with Nurmagomedov up to his recovery from his horrific leg injury.

While McGregor and Nurmagomedov’s feud was public, bitter and eventually boiled over, the documentary shows just how real and dark it became.

‘The Eagle’ would famously submit McGregor in round four of their UFC 229 fight in October of 2018, but afterwards McGregor was desperate for a rematch – adamant it would happen even after Nurmagomedov retired from the sport.

In reaction to the documentary, Twitter user McGregorRousey who is big within the MMA community Tweeted, maybe jokingly, “After watching the new McGregor documentary I can confidently say that Khabib ducked the rematch.”

In response Diaz, who also had his own personal feud with Nurmagomedov, would comment ‘Yes, Khabib’s a p***y”.

Diaz and Nurmagomedov had been booked to fight one another and also had a run in with each other at World series of Fighting event which saw Diaz kicked out and a separate altercation at UFC 239.



An altercation between Nate Diaz and Khabib Nurmagomedov and his team during UFC 239

What’s next for Nate Diaz?

Diaz is in the midst of preparation for his upcoming boxing match with influencer, Jake Paul. The pair will fight over eight rounds at the American Airlines Centre in Dallas, Texas on August 5.

It will be Diaz’s first fight outside of the UFC, which he fought in for 15 years and took on the who’s who during his tenure up unil his most recent fight with former interim champion, Tony Ferguson.

Do you agree with Nate Diaz’s comments?