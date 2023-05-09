Things got a little chippy between Nate Diaz and Jake Paul as the two fighters went face-to-face for the first time during a Tuesday afternoon press conference.

Both men were on hand to promote their August 5 clash set to go down at American Airlines Center in Dallas. During the media event, Nate Diaz and Jake Paul had their first face-off and things got every so slightly physical between the two outspoken combat sports stars.

Following the press event, Nate Diaz confirmed that there was no rematch clause built into his fight contract with Jake Paul.

“No. No rematch clause. I’ve been through hella contracts where it’s just on and on and on. You can’t get out so I’m like, let’s just do things one step at a time,” Diaz said. “If we need a rematch, then we need a rematch. I ain’t hiding from nothing and I want a rematch if I lose too.”

The Stockton Samurai also confirmed that the two parties will distribute profits from the August 5 matchup evenly in a 50/50 split.

As for what comes following his highly anticipated clash with Jake Paul, Nate Diaz suggested a return to the Octagon is possible, so long as he had the opportunity to fight for a title. If not, he’s more than willing to stick with boxing and look for his first world championship in the sweet science.

“That’s an option, the UFC,” Diaz continued. “I would like to (return). At the end of the day, I’d like to go back and fight for a world title. If not, I’m going to have make my own world title and make the best come to me. I would like to be back in the UFC or fight the belt holders in boxing, also” (h/t MMA Junkie)