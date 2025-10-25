Quillan Salkilld Scores Vicious Head-Kick KO Against Nasrat Haqparast – UFC 321 Highlights

Quillan Salkilld killed a man at UFC 321.

After a somewhat slow start, Salkilld delivered one of the most vicious head-kick KOs in Octagon history. Near the halfway point of the opening round, Salkilld masterfully uncorked a right high kick that caught Haqparast clean, instantly rendering the Afghan fighter unconscious.

Haqparast was left twitching while face down on the mat. Cageside physicians turned Haqparast onto his back, though the fighter was still unconscious.

Official Result: Quillan Salkilld def. Nasrat Haqparast via KO (head kick) at 2:30 of Round 1.

The victory moved Salkilld to 3-0 under the UFC banner and 10-1 overall in his mixed martial arts career.

Check Out Highlights From Nasrat Haqparast vs. Quillan Salkilld at UFC 321: