Naoya Inoue Retains Undisputed Super-Bantamweight Titles with Unanimous Decision Victory Over Murodjon Akhmadaliev

Japan’s Naoya Inoue successfully defended his undisputed super-bantamweight championship at IG Arena in Nagoya on Sunday, September 14, defeating former unified champion Murodjon Akhmadaliev by unanimous decision. The judges scored the bout 117-111, 118-110, and 118-110 in favor of “The Monster,” who extended his perfect professional record to 31-0 with 27 knockouts.

Naoya Inoue Defeats Murodjon Akhmadaliev

Inoue dominated the contest against his Uzbek challenger, demonstrating the technical precision and power that has established him as one of boxing’s elite fighters. The victory marked Inoue’s fourth consecutive defense of the undisputed 122-pound crown he captured in December 2023 when he knocked out Marlon Tapales to become the first fighter in boxing history to hold undisputed titles in two weight classes during the four-belt era.

Akhmadaliev entered the fight as the WBA interim champion and mandatory challenger, having earned his shot with a dominant third-round knockout of Ricardo Espinoza Franco in Monte Carlo last December. The former unified champion scored three knockdowns against Espinoza, sending a clear message that he remained a dangerous contender despite losing his unified titles to Tapales in April 2023.

Naoya Inoue is the GREATEST boxer on the planet he has cleared everyone in his division and made them look ordinary when they are world class boxers. Unreal fighter and he isn’t even cut 🔥🥊 #InoueAkhmadaliev #ANDSTILL



Congratulations @naoyainoue_410 you are the best pic.twitter.com/gGkRG1iDDw — Bプラス  (@OfficialBPlus) September 14, 2025

Championship Significance

The victory represents another milestone in Inoue’s historic run as an undisputed champion. He holds all four major world titles – WBC, WBA, IBF, and WBO – along with The Ring magazine championship at super-bantamweight. Inoue became the first boxer to achieve undisputed status at 122 pounds and only the second fighter in the four-belt era to unify two separate weight divisions completely.

Since moving to super-bantamweight in July 2023, Inoue has demonstrated his ability to carry his exceptional knockout power up in weight. He captured his first titles in the division by stopping Stephen Fulton in eight rounds, then completed the unification by knocking out Tapales in December 2023. His subsequent title defenses have showcased his dominance, including victories over Luis Nery, TJ Doheny, Ye Joon Kim, and Ramon Cardenas.

Naoya Inoue beats MJ by UD



117-111

118-110 X2



And still the Undisputed Champion at 122



Inoue outboxed MJ and put on a display and showed he is an elite level boxer. MJ landed a big Right hook in the last 10 seconds of the fight#InoueMJ #InoueAkhmhis pic.twitter.com/JjQtoLrT07 — 112 Fighting Sports (@112FIGHTNSPORTS) September 14, 2025

Pound-for-Pound Recognition

Inoue currently ranks second on The Ring magazine’s prestigious pound-for-pound list, trailing only heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk. He made history as the first Japanese boxer to reach the top of these rankings and maintains a knockout ratio of 87 percent in his professional career. His achievements have elevated Japanese boxing globally, with compatriots Junto Nakatani and Kenshiro Teraji also featuring in The Ring’s top-10 pound-for-pound rankings.

🚨INOUE DOMINATES AKHMADALIEV



Naoya Inoue scores a dominant UD win over a very negative MJ Akhmadaliev to defend the WBA, WBC, WBO, IBF, and Ring Magazine Super Bantamweight Titles



Inoue sees the final bell for the first time since Donaire 1 in 2019 pic.twitter.com/QaZTC1KFn0 — Tokkerū (@ATokkers5) September 14, 2025

Akhmadaliev’s Challenge

The 30-year-old Akhmadaliev presented a significant test for Inoue, having previously held unified WBA and IBF titles at super-bantamweight before losing them to Tapales in a controversial split decision. Many observers believed Akhmadaliev deserved the victory in that bout, with one judge scoring the fight 118-110 for Tapales while the other two had it 115-113.

Akhmadaliev’s return to title contention began with his knockout victory over Espinoza, which ended a year-long layoff and established him as the mandatory challenger under WBA rules. His promoter Eddie Hearn and team had been vocal in their pursuit of the Inoue fight, arguing that the undisputed champion should honor his mandatory obligations.

𝐈𝐧𝐨𝐮𝐞 𝐨𝐮𝐭𝐩𝐨𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐀𝐤𝐡𝐦𝐚𝐝𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐞𝐯 🇯🇵



Naoya Inoue retains his undisputed super-bantamweight titles with a largely dominant decision win in Nagoya.



Scores: 117-111 & 118-110 (x2)#InoueAkhmadaliev pic.twitter.com/6GiZL0Tfvt — Boxing News (@BoxingNewsED) September 14, 2025

Career Impact

The victory maintains Inoue’s position as one of boxing’s most dominant champions and sets up potential future matchups that could define his legacy. With 24 knockout victories in world title fights, he holds the record for most knockouts in championship contests and continues to add to his historic resume.

Let the mind games begin ♟️ pic.twitter.com/WFSyUuqcoC — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) September 14, 2025

Inoue’s success has transformed him into a global boxing star, with his fights drawing significant viewership in Japan and internationally. His defeat of Luis Nery at Tokyo Dome in May 2024 set records for Amazon Prime Video viewership in Japan, surpassing even the World Baseball Classic finals.

The unanimous decision victory over Akhmadaliev reinforces Inoue’s status as the undisputed king of the super-bantamweight division and one of the most accomplished fighters in modern boxing history.