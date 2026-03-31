Sky Sports Becomes UK Home of Jake Paul’s MVP Women’s Boxing Series

Sky Sports has become the new UK and Ireland home of Jake Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions women’s boxing platform MVPW in a multi-year deal that launches this Sunday with an all-female world title card at London’s Olympia.

MVP on Sky Sport

Sky Sports and streaming service NOW will carry MVPW events in the UK and Ireland under a long-term broadcast agreement, making the series a recurring part of the network’s boxing schedule. The contract guarantees at least two all-women UK fight nights per year on Sky platforms, starting with MVPW-01 on 5 April at Olympia in London.

The partnership runs alongside MVP’s new multi-year deal with ESPN, which will serve as the US broadcaster for MVPW events through 2028. MVP, co-founded in 2021 by Jake Paul and CEO Nakisa Bidarian, now has distribution relationships across Netflix, DAZN, ESPN and Sky Sports, giving its fighters consistent access to major broadcast outlets.

MVP W 01: Dubois vs Harper, Scotney vs Flores

MVPW-01 is billed as a double main event, topped by WBC lightweight champion Caroline Dubois against WBO titleholder Terri Harper in a 10-round unification bout. Dubois enters fight week with a record of 12-0-1 with 5 stoppages, while Harper stands at 16-2-2 with 6 knockouts, with both women already established as world champions in multiple divisions.

BREAKING: Sky Sports and Jakes Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions agree major broadcast deal for women’s boxing 🚨🥊 pic.twitter.com/pXNKi834t4 — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) March 31, 2026

The second main event features England’s unified super-bantamweight champion Ellie Scotney (11-0) defending her belts against Mexico’s Mayeli Flores, a proven contender at 122 pounds. MVP and Sky are presenting the show as a night of four world title fights, underlining the intent to stack championship bouts on every MVPW card.

The undercard includes former undisputed champion Chantelle Cameron versus Michaela Kotaskova for the WBO junior middleweight world title at 154 pounds, and Irma Garcia against Emma Dolan for the IBF super-flyweight belt at 115 pounds. MVP has also booked additional prelim bouts featuring prospects from the UK and abroad, rounding out a full women’s card at Olympia.

Fight week in London started with a public media workout at All Stars Boxing Gym in West London on 2 April, followed by a final press conference and official weigh-in in the Olympia Grand Hall, with the weigh-in open to fans on a first-come, first-served basis. On Sunday, the first bout is scheduled for 4:00pm BST, with a digital prelim stream on MVP’s and Sky Sports’ YouTube channels from 5:00pm, and the main card live on Sky Sports from 7:00pm.

For Sky Sports, the agreement refocuses its boxing portfolio on premium women’s events at the same time it reshapes its men’s offering with separate promotional partners.