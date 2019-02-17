MVP vs. Paul Daley Full Fight Video Highlights

Paul Daley and Michael ‘Venom’ Page finally got the chance to settle their long-standing feud in the main event of tonight’s (Feb. 16, 2019) Bellator 216 from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn. MVP vs. Daley also served as part of the Bellator Welterweight Grand Prix.

The fight came in with a ton of expectations due to the endless trash talk between the two British sluggers. It started quite slowly, however, with precious few strikes thrown in the opening round. But in the second, action picked up a bit.

MVP landed a solid jumping front kick to the face:

Daley responded by taking Page to the ground, something usually unheard of for the striking specialist:

When MVP got back up, Daley followed him with some big, wild hooks:

It was then Page’s turn. He danced and landed a big right over the top in the third:

The fight headed into the fifth and final round. It was a close bout that didn’t quite feature the fireworks the lead-in would may have suggested. Page took home the unanimous decision to advance to the next round of the Welterweight Grand Prix:

He’ll face off with former champion Douglas Lima in his next fight.