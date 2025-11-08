Uros Medic Scores Second Straight 63-Second Knockout – UFC Vegas 111 Highlights
Uros Medic wasted no time getting a big win at UFC Vegas 111.
Squaring off with Muslim Salikhov as part of the evening’s main card, Medic came out swinging early and caught Salikhov with a straight left that sent his opponent crashing to the canvas.
A few ground strikes later, that was all she wrote.
Official Result: Uros Medic def. Muslim Salikhov via KO (strikes) at 1:03 of Round 1.
With the win, ‘The Doctor’ moves to 6-3 under the UFC banner and has now won back-to-back bouts via first-round knockout. Interestingly, Medic’s last victory over Gilbert Urbina also came just 63 seconds into the contest.