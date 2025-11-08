Uros Medic Scores Second Straight 63-Second Knockout – UFC Vegas 111 Highlights

ByCraig Pekios
Uros Medic

Uros Medic wasted no time getting a big win at UFC Vegas 111.

Squaring off with Muslim Salikhov as part of the evening’s main card, Medic came out swinging early and caught Salikhov with a straight left that sent his opponent crashing to the canvas.

A few ground strikes later, that was all she wrote.

Official Result: Uros Medic def. Muslim Salikhov via KO (strikes) at 1:03 of Round 1.

With the win, ‘The Doctor’ moves to 6-3 under the UFC banner and has now won back-to-back bouts via first-round knockout. Interestingly, Medic’s last victory over Gilbert Urbina also came just 63 seconds into the contest.

Check Out Highlights From Muslim Salikhov vs. Uros Medic at UFC Vegas 111:

Craig Pekios is a freelance writer born and raised in Bettendorf, IA. Joining LowKick MMA in May 2022, Craig has more than 4,000 articles published that focus on the world of MMA and boxing, including news, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.

