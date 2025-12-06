Mairon Santos Finishes Muhammad Naimov with One-Hit KO – UFC 323 Highlights

Mairon Santos scored his ninth career win via KO at UFC 323, putting away Muhammad Naimon in the third round.

While the fight was fairly competitive through the first two rounds, things took a drastic turn in the final stanza as Santos landed a calf kick that momentarily took Naimon off balance.

That’s the only opening Santos needed to uncork a booming right hand that caught Naimon clean, sending him crashing to the canvas.

A couple of follow-up shots later, and that was all she wrote.

Official Result: Mairon Santos def. Muhammad Naimov via KO (right hand) at 0:21 of Round 3.

With the win, Santos improves his overall record to 17-1 and has now won seven straight, including two wins on The Ultimate Fighter 32.

Check Out Highlights From Muhammad Naimov vs. Mairon Santos at UFC 323:

Mairon Santos with a beautiful right hand that sleeps Muhammad Naimov 🔥#UFC323

pic.twitter.com/tLbDGFgx7i — Delinquent MMA (@DelinquentMMA) December 6, 2025

MAIRON SANTOS STARTS OFF THE NIGHT WITH A BANG 💥



Watch #UFC323 early prelims on FX, Disney+ and the ESPN App. pic.twitter.com/XD6iF8MnfU — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) December 6, 2025