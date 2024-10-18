Ex-UFC star Muhammad Mokaev set to take on Raul Rosas Jr. in ADXC 6 headliner

Former UFC flyweight contender, Muhammad Mokaev has booked his first outing since his Octagon departure earlier this summer — albeit in submission grappling competition, taking on prospect, Raul Rosas Jr. in the new main event of ADXC 6 next week in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

Mokaev, who once found himself amongst the flyweight elite during his tenure with the UFC, departed the Dana White-led promotion following his decision win over Manel Kape back in July at UFC 304 in Manchester, fighting out his contractual obligations with the organization.

And since then, the unbeaten flyweight grappling star has signed a new deal with Bahrain-based promotion, Brave CF — and has yet to book his return to mixed martial arts competition as of yet.

Muhammad Mokaev set to meet Raul Rosas Jr. in ADXC 6 grappling headliner next week

However, set to feature next week at ADXC 6 in a main event bout, Mokaev will take on UFC prospect, Rosas Jr. — with the duo set to grapple.

“Abu Dhabi October 25th.,” Muhammad Mokaev posted on his official X account this week. “I’m coming for the victory! Great opponent, I have a lot of respect towards (Raul) Rosas Jr. and we gonna put amazing show at ADXC 6.”

Abu Dhabi October 25th 😎🥇

I’m coming for the victory!

Great opponent, I have a lot of respect towards Rosas Jr and we gonna put amazing show at ADXC6 ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/SpB56aLDFl — Muhammad Mokaev (@muhammadmokaev) October 18, 2024

Himself sidelined since he featured last month at the Las Vegas Sphere, Mexican uber-prospect, Rosas Jr. turned in a unanimous decision win over Aoriqileng, adding to a run of victories over Ricky Turcios, and Terrence Mitchell.

Initially slated to headline next week’s ADXC 6 card in the Middle East, a clash between Umar Nurmagomedov and former Bellator MMA star, Eduardo Dantas was dropped from the event — with the Russian instead booking a December pairing with Song Yadong in the main event of UFC Fight Night Tampa as part of the organization’s final event of the year.