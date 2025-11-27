UFC Champ Ilia Topuria’s Co-Owned WOWfc MMA Promotion Gains Global Star Power As Football Icon Cristiano Ronaldo Becomes Official Shareholder

Cristiano Ronaldo continues to grow his investment portfolio, this time stepping into the MMA business world in partnership with Ilia Topuria.

Beyond his career as a global football superstar, Ronaldo has now stepped into MMA ownership, acquiring a shareholder position in Way of Warrior FC (WOW), a leading professional MMA promotion in Spain. The organization is also co-owned by reigning UFC lightweight champion Topuria since August 2024.

On Thursday, WOW and Ronaldo confirmed their partnership on social media, announcing that “CR7” has officially joined the promotion’s ownership group as one of its primary shareholders.

Ronaldo shared his excitement in a social media statement, saying he is proud to invest in the project and looks forward to inspiring the next generation.

“I’m excited to share some big news: I will become a shareholder of @wowfcmma! We share values I truly believe in – discipline, respect, resilience, and the constant pursuit of excellence. WOW FC is building something unique and powerful, and I’m proud to join this project to help elevate the sport and inspire the next generation,” Cristiano Ronaldo wrote on X.

“El Matador” welcomed Ronaldo’s entry into the WOW FC ownership group in a statement released by the company, calling it a defining moment for the promotion and for the sport itself.

“Having Cristiano Ronaldo join WOW FC is a powerful moment for the sport, Ilia Topuria said. “He represents the highest standards of professionalism, hard work, and global excellence. Together, we will push MMA to new heights and inspire athletes and fans around the world to believe that anything is possible.”

WOW FC, which primarily operates in Spain, has two events scheduled before the year concludes, WOW 24 Vitoria on November 28 and WOW 25 Madrid on December 23. Ronaldo’s arrival as a shareholder is expected to broaden the promotion’s reach, driving a wave of new viewers across Europe and the Middle East. Currently, WOW FC streams on Movistar+ and UFC Fight Pass.

When Ilia Topuria Clapped Back At Cristiano Ronaldo’s Unexpected Critique

Last year, Cristiano Ronaldo publicly supported Max Holloway to defeat then featherweight titleholder Ilia Topuria in their UFC 308 showdown in October 2024.

Before the fight, Ronaldo criticised Topuria during a conversation with former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou, saying he “speaks too much” and had yet to prove himself against elite competition.

In an interview on Cadena Cope’s El Partidazo in December 2024, “El Matador” fired back at Ronaldo over earlier criticism, taking a personal jab by revealing his support for Lionel Messi and calling out Ronaldo as the one who talks too much.