Undefeated flyweight prospect, Muhammad Mokaev is slated for his second Octagon outing on July 23. – making a summer landing against promotional newcomer, LFA flyweight champion, Charles Johnson. Whilst an official location, billing, or venue for the showcase has yet to be determined by the promotion, multiple reports have confirmed that a London return for the UFC is currently targeted for July 23.

Muhammad Mokaev managed to stop Cody Durden early in his UFC London debut with a guillotine

Muhammad Mokaev, an alum of Brave CF, successfully made his UFC debut back in March at The O2 Arean – opening the UFC London card with a dominant, quickfire guillotine win over Cody Durden.

31-year-old LFA flyweight champion, Johnson is undefeated in his last four consecutive outings, most recently defeating the then-undefeated Carlos Mota with a fifth round knockout back at LFA 122 in January of this year. ESPN MMA reporter, Brett Okamoto was first to report Mokaev’s return against Johnson this summer.

21-year-old flyweight prospect Muhammad Mokaev (@muhammadmokaev) has booked his second appearance in the UFC, per sources. Will meet LFA champ Charles Johnson (@InnerGmma) on July 23. Super high on Mokaev. Big shot for Johnson to derail him in his UFC debut. pic.twitter.com/K4nhpEIu3Z — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) April 21, 2022

“21-year-old flyweight prospect Muhammad Mokaev (@muhammadmokaev) has booked his second appearance in the UFC, per sources,” Brett Okamoto tweeted. “Will meet LFA champ Charles Johnson (@InnerGMMA) on July 23. Super high on Mokaev. Big shot for Johnson to derail him in his UFC debut.”

6-0 as a professional, Mokaev, a decorated IMMAF (International Mixed Martial Arts Federation) gold medalist and veteran, enjoyed a storied, unbeaten amateur career prior to his professional bow back in August 2020.

Competing under the Brave CF banner in the Middle East on five separate occasions, Mokaev landed wins over Glenn McVeigh, Jamie Kelly, Abdul Hussein, and Bellator MMA alum, Blaine O’Driscoll before his March UFC bow.

Presenting a sizeable threat to Mokaev’s undefeated record on paper, Johnson, a trainee of Tiger Muay Thai boasts an 11-2 professional record. Prior to his above-mentioned success against Mota, Johnson defeated the trio of Joao Camillo, Yuma Horiuchi, and Karlee Pangilinan.

For the latest MMA News, Rumors and Interviews follow LowKickMMA on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.