Muhammad Mokaev survives kneebar scare, submits Jafel Fialho to remain unbeaten – UFC 286 Highlights

Undefeated UFC flyweight challenger, Muhammad Mokaev was forced to grit through a late, third round kneebar attempt from Dana White’s Contender Series alum, Jafel Fialho — submitting the Brazilian himself in the dying embers of their UFC 286 preliminary card matchup with a rear-naked choke effort.

Mokaev, who had landed a trio of victories in the Octagon since his transition to the promotion back in March of last year, debuting with a submission win over Cody Durden — before besting Charles Johnson, and then Malcolm Gordon in further decision and submission wins, respectively.

Wrestling his way toward a likely decision win over Fialho, Mokaev’s undefeated record was in great jeopardy midway through the final round, with the Brazilian threatening and almost finding is way through with a taut kneebar.

Fully extended in the submission attempt, Mokaev managed to survive and grit through — despite suffering some visible damage, before wrapping up his own rear-naked choke win with less than half a minute remaining in the preliminary card pairing.

Below, catch the highlights from Muhammad Mokaev’s submission win at UFC 286