Morgan Charriere claims split decision victory in an electric back-and-forth brawl with Daniel Bažant – Cage Warriors 147

French fan favorite Morgan Charriere claimed yet another victory under the Cage Warriors banner, defeating Daniel Bažant in a thrilling back-and-forth.

Charriere’s last two fights ended in extremely close decision losses, as former champ Jordan Vucenic and current champ Paul Hughes were just about able to edge out victories. However, this time it would be ‘The Last Pirate’ who got the nod from the judges.

Daniel Bažant was a game opponent, who had moments of success in the grappling realms. However, Charriere’s relentless pressure, slick striking, and explosive takedowns were enough to see his hand raised, winning via split decision.

Check out the highlights of Morgan Charriere’s FOTN performance below:

At long wait, The Last Pirate is here 🏴‍☠️



Watch #CW147 live on @UFCFightPass 📺 pic.twitter.com/wcaoeKvVzN — Cage Warriors (@CageWarriors) November 20, 2022