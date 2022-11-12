Undefeated rising star Adam Cullen runs through Martin Causse with first-round finish – Cage Warriors 146

Things have started well for Next Gen, as Adam Cullen picks up another win for the Liverpool-based gym.

With Luke Riley and Liam Gittins both picking up impressive first-round finishes, the pressure was on Cullen to continue the trend. Surely in a short-notice fight, fighting up a weight class, there’s no way he could do it, right?

Of course he could. Cullen ran through Martin Causse. A blitz of strikes had Causse staggering back, before Cullen landed a double-leg takedown. After threatening with some rear naked choke attempts, Cullen would opt to use pure brute force to get his opponent out of there.

Trapping Causse’s hand with the iconic Dagestani handcuff, Cullen landed a storm of unanswered blows, eventually forcing the referee to step in and wave the fight off.

Next Gen only now needs a win from Molly McCann against Erin Blanchfield to have a 100% win streak tonight. Is another first-round finish on the cards?

Check out the full highlights from Adam Cullen’s win below:

