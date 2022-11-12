Undefeated rising star Adam Cullen runs through Martin Causse with first-round finish – Cage Warriors 146

By
Frank Bonada
-
Adam Cullen
Click To Subscribe To LowKick on YouTube

Things have started well for Next Gen, as Adam Cullen picks up another win for the Liverpool-based gym. 

With Luke Riley and Liam Gittins both picking up impressive first-round finishes, the pressure was on Cullen to continue the trend. Surely in a short-notice fight, fighting up a weight class, there’s no way he could do it, right?

Of course he could. Cullen ran through Martin Causse. A blitz of strikes had Causse staggering back, before Cullen landed a double-leg takedown. After threatening with some rear naked choke attempts, Cullen would opt to use pure brute force to get his opponent out of there.

UFC 281
READ MORE:  Samuel Bark crumples Manny Akpan with brutal knees - Cage Warriors 146 Highlights

Trapping Causse’s hand with the iconic Dagestani handcuff, Cullen landed a storm of unanswered blows, eventually forcing the referee to step in and wave the fight off.

Next Gen only now needs a win from Molly McCann against Erin Blanchfield to have a 100% win streak tonight. Is another first-round finish on the cards?

Check out the full highlights from Adam Cullen’s win below: