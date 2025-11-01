Alice Ardelean Defeats Montserrat Conejo Ruiz in Bloody Brawl – UFC Vegas 110 Highlights

ByCraig Pekios
Montserrat Conejo Ruiz vs. Alice Ardelean - UFC Vegas 110 Highlights

Alice Ardelean scored her second career win inside the Octagon at UFC Vegas 110 on Saturday night.

While the opening round was fairly competitive, it became clear quite early that Ardelean’s height and reach advantage were a big problem for Ruiz.

Ardelean controlled the Octagon, mixing up her strikes and picking apart her opponent. Ruiz attempted to close the distance and secure a takedown at the end of the first, but she ultimately gave up her back to Ardelean during the exchange.

Ruiz came out for the second with blood streaming from her nose, though that didn’t deter her from trying to force her way inside and land. Unfortunately for her, Ardelean’s dominance continued throughout the stanza and into the third.

Ruiz started to find some success in the third, bloodying Ardelean in the process. But in the end, it wasn’t enough to sway the scorecards in her favor.

Official Result: Alice Ardelean def. Monteserrat Conejo Ruiz via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27).

Check Out Highlights From Montserrat Conejo Ruiz vs. Alice Ardelean at UFC Vegas 110:

