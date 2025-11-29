Molly McCann Leaves Ebonie Cotton Bloodied in One-Sided Win – Whittaker vs. Gavazi Highlights

Molly McCann picked up her second straight win inside the squared circle on Saturday night in Birmingham.

Following a 14-fight run under the UFC banner, McCann made the successful transition from MMA to boxing in September, scoring a sixth-round stoppage against Kate Radomska. ‘Meatball’ continued her successful run in the boxing ring, kicking off DAZN’s Whitaker vs. Gavazi fight card with a big win over previously unbeaten prospect Ebonie Cotton.

From the opening bell, it was clear that McCann was the more skilled fighter, landing her right hand at will and controlling the dance floor throughout.

McCann drew some blood from Cotton’s forehead in the fourth round, but despite that, the West Midlands native kept the fight entertaining, marching forward and eating everything McCann threw her way.

In the end, McCann was unable to finish the tough-as-nails Brit, but the former UFC star still walked away with a fairly decisive decision victory, moving her to 2-0 in her new combat sports career.

Official Result: Molly McCann def. Ebonie Cotton via unanimous decision (58-56, 58-56, 58-56).

Check Out Highlights From Molly McCann vs. Ebonie Cotton:

