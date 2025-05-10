Modestas Bukauskas praises Tom Aspinall for helping him improve ahead of UFC 315

Modestas Bukauskas has praised UFC interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall for helping him improve heading into UFC 315.

While he’s had his fair share of setbacks in his mixed martial arts career, Modestas Bukauskas has done a great job of bouncing back. In his last five fights, he’s won four, and he’s got his sights set on another big victory as he prepares to go head to head with Ion Cutelaba at UFC 315 tonight.

As the countdown to fight night continues, Modestas Bukauskas opened up on how Tom Aspinall has helped him reach the next level in the sport.

Modestas Bukauskas looks ahead

“One big thing that I’ve sort of implemented sort of down the line over the past year and a half is going down to Tom Aspinall’s gym,” Bukauskas said. “I saw there was a bunch of big guys going there.

“I dropped him a message. He was insanely welcoming and right away was like sure. He messaged my dad to come up here. We had an amazing bond right away between me and his team. He’s such a great guy and very welcoming.”

“(Aspinall) Just tells me, every time I go and fight, ‘Just believe in yourself,” Bukauskas said. “Go out there and have some fun and don’t put too much pressure on yourself. Go out there and fully embrace your full skillset. Go out there and just do it. Embrace the fear. Embrace the environment. If you just relax and let things go, you’re going to do well.’

“When he told me this leading into my fights and stuff like that, it helped me with my mental stage into fights and just embracing it. I didn’t put so much pressure on myself to perform and perform well. Ultimately, it’s gotten me to just go out there and be more loose and see what’s in there in the cage at the right time.”

