Submission or Knockout – Modestas Bukauskas is Happy to Finish Paul Craig Anywhere

Modestas Bukauskas doesn’t care if it’s tap, snap, or nap.

A winner in seven of his last eight and sitting on a three-fight win streak, Bukauskas will look to add another big win to his resume on September 6 when he meets submission specialist Paul Craig at UFC Paris.

With a second-round submission victory over Marcin Prachnio and a first-round KO of Raffael Cerqueira, ‘The Baltic Gladiator’ has more than proven his ability to get the job done both on his feet and on the mat.

As far as where the finish comes against Craig, Bukauskas doesn’t particularly care, so long as it’s his hand that gets raised.

“He’s very dangerous in many areas, but so am I,” Bukauskas told Calfkick Sports. “So, you know, it’s looking to exploit where he’s weak and implement where I’m strong. When I’m going to be in there, I’m going to be in my flow state, you know? I’m going to just be going and letting everything go naturally, letting things just sort of adapt within the fight.” “If the opportunity presents myself to land damage in the grappling or in the striking areas, then I’m going to take it. And I’m sure he’ll do the same. So that’s why it’s going to be a very exciting matchup for the fans. I’ve worked on so many things in this training camp. I feel like I’ve definitely leveled up and now it’s time to just put it out on show.”

Paul Craig could be fighting for his livelihood against Modestas Bukauskas

While Bukauskas is looking to extend his win streak to four, Craig finds his back against the wall following a trio of losses to Brendan Allen, Caio Borralho, and Bo Nickal.

In June, Craig fought to a no-contest against Rodolfo Bellato after ‘Bearjew’ delivered an illegal upkick in the final second of the opening round.

If Craig doesn’t climb back into the win column at UFC Paris, that could be all she wrote for his nine-year run inside the Octagon.