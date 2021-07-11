MMA veteran Travis Fulton is dead at 44.

The former UFC fighter — who competed over 300 times in the sport — was found dead in the early hours of Saturday morning in his jail cell by alleged hanging.

He was confined in the Linn County Correctional Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, where he was facing charges of child pornography.

Fulton was also awaiting trial for allegations regarding domestic battery where he was said to have been “repeatedly punching a woman in the head and back in Waterloo and threatening to kill her if she talked to police.”

Fulton — who competed twice in the UFC — compiled a 255-54-10 professional MMA record with one no contest. He notably holds the record for most sanctioned MMA fights as well as MMA wins.

His last outing was a submission win over Shannon Ritch at a M-1 show in April 2019.