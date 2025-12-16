MMA Veteran Geronimo dos Santos Dead at 45 Following River Accident in Brazil

Former MMA fighter and UFC signee Geronimo dos Santos is reportedly dead. As per reports by The Daily Mail, the 45-year-old died due to drowning. This harrowing tragedy happened last Friday when dos Santos disappeared after diving into the Rio Negro in Brazil for a swim.

The municipality of São Gabriel da Cachoeira has confirmed the death of the BKFC veteran, in a statement that reads:

“In this moment of grief, we express our deepest condolences to all family and friends. May God grant them strength and comfort to overcome this great loss.”

On December 13, 2025, Geronimo dos Santos and his partner visited one of the freshwater beaches of the Rio Negro. Dos Santos wanted to take one last dip before leaving, and did not return. After this tragedy, dos Santos’s brother revealed that ‘Mondragon’ did not know how to swim. Although a boat tried to save him immediately, the rescue was unsuccessful.

Geronimo dos Santos’s body was found submerged beneath rocks along the riverbed by the divers from the Fire Department on Monday (December 15), three kilometers from the place of disappearance.

Following this tragic accident, three days of official mourning have been announced by the Municipal Government of São Gabriel da Cachoeira.

Geronimo dos Santos signed but never fought in the UFC

Geronimo dos Santos, nicknamed ‘Mondragon,’ has a pro MMA record of 45-26-1 as per Tapology. He competed in numerous prestigious organizations, like Impact FC, RIZIN, Jungle Fight, and others.

He also signed with the UFC in 2012 and was scheduled to make his debut against Gabriel Gonzaga. However, before the bout, a blood test revealed that he had hepatitis B. Two years after signing with the UFC and still not being cleared to fight by NASC due to low immunity, he requested a release.

Dos Santos’ last fight was in April vs. former UFC heavyweight fighter Aleksei Oleinik under the BKFC banner. ‘Mondragon’ won the bout via first-round knockout. In June, the Brazilian was scheduled to fight Andrei Arlovski, but reportedly, Dos Santos withdrew from the bout.

In addition to being a successful combatant, he was São Gabriel da Cachoeira’s Undersecretary of Public Security.