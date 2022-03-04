The inaugural MMA Super Cup starts next Wednesday March 9, with the eight-team knockout team tournament taking place during Brave International Combat Week.

The original lineup included both Ukraine and Russia. However, due to the tragic events unfolding in Ukraine, neither country will attend; the Ukrainians will not be traveling due to the war, while IMMAF has barred the Russian team in a show of support for the Ukrainian people.

In their place, Team Mexico and Team Oceania will step in. The Mexican team recently competed at the IMMAF 2021 World Championships in Abu Dhabi, where they picked up two medals and are currently knocking on the door of a top ten spot in the world rankings.

Team Oceania will be comprised of New Zealand and Australia fighters, with both nations sitting inside IMMAF’s top ten rankings at #5 and #6 respectively. MMA has undergone a surge in popularity in the region in recent years, and with several regional champions in the team, they could be one of the tournament’s surprise packages.

“We are grateful to federations FAMM, NZMMAF, and IMMAFA for agreeing to organize teams at short notice. All three nations have proved their credibility in IMMAF competitions, ” IMMAF President Kerrith Brown said.

“Both athletes and coaches are to be commended for rising to the challenge at extremely short notice, showing true fighter spirit. Teams Mexico and Oceania present red herrings in the tournament, which will keep everyone on their toes.”

Here is the updated draw for for the IMMAF World Super Cup. The quarter finals will be held March 9, the semi-finals on March 10 and the finals on March 12.

TEAM MEXICO

Men:

● Bantamweight (135lbs): Jorge Antonio Lopez Perez

● Featherweight (145lbs): Victor Gerardo Quintana Vazquez

● Lightweight (155lbs): Luis Enrique Gonzalez Martinez

● Welterweight (170lbs): Jorge Raul Zaragoza de la Cruz

● Middleweight (185lbs): Diego Torres Rangel

● Light Heavyweight (205lbs): Miguel Angel Serna Castro

● Heavyweight (265lbs): Daniel Flores Sartorius

Male substitutes: Anthony Ramirez Amado; Jaime Samuel Sierra Lara

Women:

Flyweight (125lbs): Violeta Mendoza Corral

Violeta Mendoza Corral Bantamweight women (135lbs): Andrea Gabriela Guzman Salazar

Coaches: Jesus Ubaldo Marroquin Rodriguez; Daniel Solorzano Fernandez

TEAM OCEANIA CHAMPIONS

Men:

● Bantamweight (135lbs): Coopar Smith (AUS)

● Featherweight (145lbs): Prashanth Guda (NZ)

● Lightweight (155lbs): Kasib Murdoch-McKeich (NZ)

● Welterweight (170lbs): Mitchell Kelly (NZ)

● Middleweight (185lbs): Jonas Grace (NZ)

● Light Heavyweight (205lbs): Auryn Parmley (AUS)

● Heavyweight (265lbs): Abraham Paku (AUS)

Male substitutes: Troy Fumo (AUS); Hayden Limebeer (AUS)

Women:

Flyweight (125lbs): TBC

TBC Bantamweight women (135lbs): Alisha Burtt (NZ)

Team Coaches: Matt Toa (NZ); Ryan Dunstan (AUS)

