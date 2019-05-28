Mirsad Bektic Returns Against Josh Emmett At UFC Sacramento

Spread the word!













Another great match-up has been added to the UFC Sacramento card this summer.

Earlier today (Tues. May 28, 2019) it was announced that multi-time UFC bantamweight title challenger Urijah Faber will come out of retirement to compete on the card. Also, MMA Junkie has confirmed that featherweights Mirsad Bektic and Josh Emmett will be fighting each other at the event as well.

UFC Sacramento (also known as UFC on ESPN+ 13) takes place from the Golden1 Center in Sacramento, California on July 13. Bektic is currently on a two-fight win streak and will be returning to action after over a year away from competition due to injuries.

As for Emmett, he avenged his knockout loss to Jeremy Stephens in February of last year with a big knockout win over Michael Johnson in March. Emmett is still one of the most feared punchers in the division, and a big statement against Bektic could get him back on track to a hopeful title shot.

Check out the updated UFC Sacramento fight card below: