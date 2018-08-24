Mirko Cro Cop Returns At September’s RIZIN 13

MMA legend Mirko Cro Cop returns to action this September.

Earlier today (Fri., August 24, 2018) Japanese promotion RIZIN held a press conference consequently announcing the bouts for their upcoming RIZIN 13 on September 30, 2018, from the Saitama Super Arena in Tokyo.

The event will be headlined by RIZIN bantamweight champion and former UFC flyweight title challenger Kyoji Horiguchi. He will face off with undefeated kickboxer Tenshin in the main event under RIZIN kickboxing rules. The fight will be Horiguchi’s kickboxing debut, therefore making it a huge occurrence for Japanese combat sports.

The event will also feature the RIZIN debut of kickboxer TAIGA. He’ll meet Kento Haraguchi in another bout under RIZIN kickboxing rules.

RIZIN 13 is gaining recognition due to another reason, however.

Former Pride FC Grand Prix winner and UFC vet Mirko Cro Cop will face RIZIN Megaton champion Roque Martinez. Martinez is coming off a huge win at RIZIN 12. Filipovic will return from a significant knee injury that forced him out of his scheduled Bellator 200 match-up against Roy Nelson because of its severity.

Daron Cruickshank and Diego Brandao will meet in a battle of UFC veterans, providing another exciting fight. The full RIZIN 13 lineup can be viewed right here via MMA Mania:

TAIGA vs Kento Haraguchi (kickboxing)

Kyoji Horiguchi vs Tenshin (kickboxing)

Daron Cruickshank vs Diego Brandao

Jiri Prochazka vs Jake Heun

Andy Nguyen vs Miyuu Yamamoto II

Yusaku Nakamura vs Manel Kape

Mikuru Asakura vs Karshyga Dautbek

Kai Asakura vs Topnoi

Mitsuhisa Sunabe vs Haruo Ochi

Cro Cop vs Roque Martinez