Mikey Musumeci: ‘I Am a Rat’ but I Won’t Bow to ‘King’ Gordon Ryan’s Reign Over BJJ

Mikey Musumeci has responded to recent criticism he’s received from Gordon Ryan.

Within the world of Brazilian jiu-jitsu, Mikey Musumeci is a big name. He has been for quite some time now and as we look ahead to the future, it seems as if that’ll continue to be the case. One of the reasons for that is his overwhelmingly obvious talent, but in addition to that, he has a really interesting persona.

Someone else who you may have heard of is Gordon Ryan. While he’s been able to enjoy a great deal of success over the years himself, he’s also been involved in a fair bit of controversy – and he tends to split people down the middle when it comes to liking or disliking him.

Recently, Ryan hasn’t been too happy with Mikey Musumeci for some of the things he’s said, largely related to the issue of drugs in BJJ. In response, Mikey had the following to say in a recent media scrum.

Mikey Musumeci hits back at Gordon Ryan

“Gordon, he calls me a little rat a lot and he’s not wrong,” Musumeci responded after his win at UFC FPI 9. “My Chinese zodiac is the rat, so he’s pretty accurate what he says. I am not a big person and I am a rat, right? That’s my Chinese zodiac so he’s right about that.

“I have nothing against Gordon. He’s grown this sport tremendously and I have the utmost respect for him. We’re both from the same town in New Jersey. Again, what I stand for and what he stands for are a bit different and I’m just keeping it real. I don’t want to just be fake nice and fake and just kiss everyone’s butt like everyone does in jiu-jitsu,” he said.

“So even if he’s mad at me for speaking up, I know he respects that l’m keeping it real and I’m not just bowing and cowing down to him. I have my views and things and other people have theirs. It doesn’t matter what anyone has, I just speak my authentic self.”

