Mike Tyson vs. Floyd Mayweather Set for Spring 2026 Matchup in Battle of Boxing Legends

The exhibition match between Mike Tyson and Floyd Mayweather has been officially announced, marking a unique chapter in boxing history that will see two icons return to the ring in spring 2026.

The event was confirmed by production company CSI Sports, which will facilitate broadcast and promotional coverage for the fight. Although the date and venue have not yet been specified, both fighters have signed contracts.

Mike Tyson vs. Floyd Mayweather

Mike Tyson, who turns 60 next year, is returning after his last ring appearance in November 2024 – a loss to Jake Paul. His professional career featured 50 wins out of 59 contests, including 44 by knockout. Tyson held the world heavyweight title and remains a central figure in the heavyweight division’s history.

Floyd Mayweather, age 48, retired unbeaten following a career spanning five different weight classes, with 50 victories and no defeats. His last official bout occurred in 2017 against Conor McGregor. Since retirement, Mayweather has made several exhibition appearances, most recently facing John Gotti III in August 2025.

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – NOVEMBER 15: Mike Tyson (in black short) and Jake Paul (in silver short) exchange punches during their heavyweight world titles of the Premiere Boxing Championship on Friday night at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, United States on November 15, 2024. (Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Official Statements

Tyson expressed surprise at the match’s arrangement, noting the unpredictability of modern boxing. He commented, “This fight is something neither the world nor I ever thought would or could happen… I still can’t believe Floyd wants to really do this. It’s going to be detrimental to his health, but he wants to do it, so it’s signed and it’s happening.”

Mayweather described the upcoming exhibition as “legendary,” emphasizing his continued legacy in the sport and declaring, “You already know that if I am going to do something, it’s going to be big and it’s going to be legendary. I’m the best in the business of boxing. This exhibition will give the fans what they want”.

Event Details

CSI Sports organizers noted their ambition for the event to break broadcast, streaming, and economic records previously set by Tyson’s 2024 fight. Tyson and Mayweather are expected to compete under special exhibition rules, meaning the result will not affect their professional records. The event is being positioned as “Legend vs. Legend,” with both fighters’ promotional teams and Fight Sports listed as partners. CSI Sports plans to introduce new in-ring technology designed to reshape live boxing presentation and scoring going forward.

Weight and Regulation

Tyson typically fought at heavyweight, weighing 228.4 pounds in a recent bout with Jake Paul; Mayweather’s most recent bouts were in the welterweight division, with his weight at 160.8 pounds against John Gotti III. The exhibition status of the fight allows for flexibility in weight and other conditions.

Broadcasting and Promotion

No broadcasting partner has been finalized, but the involvement of executives with backgrounds at ESPN, DAZN, HBO, and Showtime indicates strong competition for rights. Netflix, which previously aired Tyson’s match with Jake Paul, may also be in contention as a global streaming provider. The Tyson vs. Mayweather exhibition is set to be one of the most talked-about events in contemporary boxing, uniting two generations of fans and highlighting the sport’s evolving dynamics.