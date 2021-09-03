Heavyweight boxing great Mike Tyson believes Jake Paul was a worthy winner against Tyron Woodley last Sunday.

The YouTube celebrity turned professional boxer took his first real test when he squared off against Woodley over eight rounds live on Showtime pay-per-view. The former UFC welterweight champion hit and hurt Paul on several occasions throughout the fight but the 24-year-old eventually got the win via a split decision.

Some people, including Woodley, have questioned the judge’s decision. Tyron was asked by TMZ Sports what he thought of the fight.

“I thought Jake won, I thought Jake won,” Tyson stated. “But Tyron Woodley did his best, [but] Jake Paul won.”

A potential rematch between Paul and Woodley seems to be on the table but only if ‘The Chosen One’ honour a pre-fight bet the men made. As the loser, Woodley must get “I love Jake Paul” tattooed on his body or face missing out on another lucrative payday and a shot at redemption.

Another option for Paul appears to be Tommy Fury. The younger brother of heavyweight boxing champion, Tyson Fury, stretched his perfect professional record to 7-0 with a four-round shutout win over Paul’s sparring partner, Anthony ‘Pretty Boy’ Taylor.

Do you agree with Mike Tyson? Did the right man win?