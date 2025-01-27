Mike Perry Sounds Off: ‘Fans Are More Disrespectful Than Ever in Combat Sports’

Platinum’ Mike Perry is tired of disrespectful fight fans.

While Perry wasn’t present at Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship’s fifth annual KnuckleMania event in Philadelphia last weekend, the promotion’s ‘King of Violence’ made an appearance on Jake Shields’ Fight Back podcast to talk about a slew of subjects surrounding the world of combat sports, including its unruly fans.

“The fan base—the combat sports fan base—has changed so much in the last year or two, and they’re so disrespectful now. When we came up in fighting, people gave fighters respect. It’s not that the fighters have done anything different, because it’s getting harder to be even greater in fighting. Records are still being broken, and people are doing new phenomenal things, as hard as fighting can be nowadays. “Not to say that the ones back then or the ones now are any better—I think we would have had some great matchups from different time periods. If you could put guys from back then with guys from now, I think we’d have some great fights, and the wins would be all over the place. But the fan base is so rude.”

Mike Perry Eyeing BKFC return in March

After coming up short against Jake Paul last year, Perry was “fired” from the BKFC by part-owner Conor McGregor. Since then, ‘Platinum’ has not competed inside the squared circle, leading some to believe that the promotion’s top star had actually been axed by the Irishman for losing to a YouTuber.

However, BKFC founder Dave Feldman offered a positive update, revealing that Perry would once again toe the line sooner rather than later.