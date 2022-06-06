UFC alum, Mike Perry recently took fire at surging current middleweight contender, Sean Strickland – labelling the North Carolina native a “racist” and a “Nazi motherf*cker” as well as offering to trade hands with the latter.

Perry, who competed 15 times under the banner of the UFC, made the transition to BKFC (Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship) following an April 2021 unanimous decision loss against Californian kickboxer, Daniel Rodriguez.

Mike Perry is expected to compete under the BKFC banner later this year

Expected to return under the promotion’s banner later this year for his second BKFC outing, Perry, a native of Flint, Michigan made his organizational bow back in February at BKFC: KnuckleMania 2 – defeating fellow UFC alum, Julian Lane with a unanimous decision performance after the pair engaged in a notable pre-fight scuffle in the crowd of a prior event.

As for Strickland, the highly-outspoken UFC middleweight contender, who recently saw his Twitter account suspended due to breaches of terms of service and the platform’s rules, is scheduled to return to the Octagon next month.

Booking a UFC 276 outing on July 2. during International Fight Week, Strickland, who most recently defeated Jack Hermansson in a headlining outing, is set to fight Brazilian knockout artists, former two-weight GLORY Kickboxing champion, Alex Pereira in a potential 185lb title-eliminator.

Taking aim at Strickland in a video posted on his social media, Perry welcomed a fight with the surging contender, whom he labelled as “racist”.

“Sean (Strickland), you racist, motherf*cker,” Mike Perry said in a video posted on his social media. “You coming to Florida to put hands on me? It’s Sunday, bro – the lord is resting. But this week, I’m down for you to try, and I’m going to put these hands on you. Let’s go Sean Strickland. Let’s go. Is that even your name? I don’t know. You might be Sean Sherk or one of these other UFC guys, you Nazi.”

Replying to Perry’s comments, Strickland claimed that Perry “cracks” him up, and claimed that he was top of his list of whom he wants to “put hands-on”.

“Lmao!!!! I gotta lot of people to punch but this man (Mike Perry) is on the top of the list!!!” Sean Strickland posted on his Instagram. “Guy cracks me up.”

Appearing to welcome the opportunity to spar with Strickland in the future, Perry admitted that he was intoxicated when filming his video.

“Ahh man I was drinking but I’m looking forward to the rounds,” MIke Perry replied