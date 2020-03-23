Mike Perry Jokes He’s Either Hungover Or Has COVID-19

Spread the word!













Mike Perry didn’t know if he was hungover or contracted COVID-19 on the weekend.

The fan-favorite welterweight took to social media to give his fans an update on how he is doing with the COVID-19 pandemic going on and apparently it is not going well.

Omg I either am hungover from day drinking or I have corona and am not goin to make it. I just wanna day …. FUCK YOU — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) March 22, 2020

“Omg I either am hungover from day drinking or I have corona and am not goin to make it. I just wanna day … F**K YOU,” Perry wrote on social media.

It is obviously a very serious time for the world as countries are in lockdown as the world is trying to contain the virus. It has shut down the sports world as well with the UFC postponing three events and leagues like the MLB, NBA, NHL all suspending play.

Mike Perry is coming off a first-round TKO loss to Geoff Neal at UFC 245. Before that, he suffered a decision loss to Vicente Luque. The fan-favorite has recently hinted at a move down to lightweight and why he is thinking that is simple.

“For performance reasons and health reasons, if I can do it healthily and live more healthy, which I’ve been doing the total opposite of that, it’s kind of funny,” Perry said on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show in February (via BJPENN.com). “I’m always in good shape no matter what’s going on, but sometimes I have pains and injuries, it’s almost like it takes my breath away. Some people might confuse that for cardio but I’m in great shape. Cardio is mental, it’s how you run your system, you have to know how much fuel you have, you can’t be putting it all on the gas. I’m just thinking about fighting like always, man.”

When he will return to the Octagon and at what weight class is to be seen.

