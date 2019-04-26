Mike Perry Focused On Alex Oliveira Following Donald Cerrone Drama

Unlike his last fight, UFC welterweight Mike Perry is only focused on his opponent in Alex Oliveira this weekend.

Perry will step in on short notice to take on Oliveira on the main card of UFC Fort Lauderdale on Saturday.

He will look to get back on the win column after a disappointing loss to Donald Cerrone back in November. The narrative for much of that fight was the heated drama between Cerrone and his split from JacksonWink MMA, who were cornering Perry.

“Platinum” claimed after the fight that the drama affected his performance and still maintains that ahead of this weekend’s card.

“The stuff with ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone fight was like, I beat myself up over that,” Perry said on media day. “That wasn’t my drama and I let that drama get up all in my head and I let it become this JacksonWink vs. ‘Cowboy’ even though it was me stepping in there. I let too many things bother me and distract me from focusing on the goal.”

Spark Some Controversy

Instead of training with JacksonWink again, Perry is now training in his longtime base in Orlando for this fight.

But despite learning from the drama of the Cerrone fight, Perry still hopes to spark some controversy for the Oliveira fight.

“It’s cool that people really know that this could be a banger above all, just the two styles and the two guys that we are,” Perry added. “We’re going to go in there and scrap it out. We didn’t have to do much work otherwise.

“But I did get on social media and I did say a couple things and post a couple things and I got plans for the weigh-ins tomorrow for the ceremonials. I hope that will spark some controversy.”

