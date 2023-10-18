Breaking – Mike Perry set to fight ex-UFC champion Eddie Alvarez in BKFC 56 main event in December

Former UFC welterweight contender, Mike Perry will headline opposite former Octagon champions for the second time in as many fights this December, as the Michigan favorite takes on former UFC lightweight champion, Eddie Alvarez atop a BKFC 56 (Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship) card on December 2. in Salt Lake City, Utah.



Perry, an alum of the UFC and three-fight veteran of the David Feldman-led BKFC, most recently featured atop a card in Broomfield, Colorado back in April, forcing a second round TKO stoppage win over former undisputed UFC middleweight champion, Luke Rockhold in the event’s headliner.

On that same BKFC 41 card for the promotion, former UFC and Bellator MMA lightweight champion, Alvarez made his debut following the end of his tenure with ONE Championship, defeating former three-time UFC featherweight title challenger, Chad Mendes in a split decision win at the welterweight limit.

Mike Perry draws ex-UFC champion, Eddie Alvarez in December at BKFC 56

And according to a report from MMA Fighting reporter, Damon Martin this Wednesday evening, Mike Perry and Eddie Alvarez will share the ring on December 2. in ‘The Beehive State’ – atop a BKFC 56 card.

“Mike Perry vs. Eddie Alvarez official for #BKFC56 in December,” Martin posted on X. “This one has been in the works for quite a while but now it’s a done deal.”

Mike Perry vs. Eddie Alvarez official for #BKFC56 in December. This one has been in the works for quite a while but now it's a done deal #BKFC https://t.co/8RmdzouiZs — Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) October 18, 2023

Debuting in bare knuckle fighting back in February of last year, Perry took a debut decision win over The Ultimate Fighter alum, Julian Lane, before scoring a high-profile decision success against former Bellator MMA welterweight title challenger, Michael Page in London in August of last year.

Set to make his sophomore BKFC walk, Philadelphia fan-favorite, Alvarez landed the undisputed UFC championship back in July 2016, stopping then-defending gold holder, Rafael dos Anjos with a blistering first round TKO win.

