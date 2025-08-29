Mike Perry still believes BKFC superfight against Conor McGregor could happen

BKFC star Mike Perry firmly believes that there’s a chance he could still take part in a superfight against Conor McGregor.

One thing we know for sure is that Mike Perry is an absolute superstar within the world of bare-knuckle boxing. He’s also someone who has, on more than one occasion, chased down a fight with Conor McGregor.

The two have gone back and forth on several occasions, with McGregor also showing interest in a Mike Perry showdown.

In a recent interview, Mike Perry went into more detail about this possibly happening.

Mike Perry’s view on Conor McGregor superfight

“Yeah, Conor’s done great promoting with the company,” Perry told MMA Fighting while promoting Friday’s DBX 3 event in Miami. “I’m very happy to have been involved and had brought him in the ring, back in April [2023], and to get to fight him, for him to be able to get back in the ring again… and I get it because I wasn’t getting a fight.

“Jeremy was like, ‘Oh, that’s why he hasn’t been booked, because they can’t get the right fight. No one wants to accept the fight, the right people don’t want to accept or whatever.’ But once I really dug in and got on my diet real hard, I mean, they were telling me all year I was going to fight, but maybe I wasn’t committing myself properly, and I just feel like with good faith, I started wanting to be my best self regardless of the competition.

“Once I got in line and I did that for a couple of weeks, the calls just came, and then we got booked, and to fight Conor would be incredible because I know that he does get the itch, and I know he’s very busy and he’s put himself in a great place in life where he doesn’t need to fight. But you can see the desire that he has.”

“Everybody knows Conor’s got good hands. I mean, Eddie landed some shots on me. I don’t know, he was a little bouncy that night. He was moving [well] at that weight class. Conor toasted Eddie, no problem, that night in the UFC [for the lightweight] title to double champ it.

“I think we’re in for a good fight on Oct. 4. That’s what matters right now, and I’m going to keep building myself up, and if I make enough noise, and put on a great enough show and performance. I think the possibilities of Conor coming in and fighting could be very real, and we just take it a day at a time.”

Quotes via MMA Fighting