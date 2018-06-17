Mike Jackson Spouts Off In Twitter Beef With Reality TV Star

Following his one-sided unanimous decision victory over former professional wrestling star Phil ‘CM Punk’ Brooks at UFC 225 earlier this month, Mike Jackson has made quite a few headlines.

And although he likely won’t compete in the UFC again, Jackson may have another fight on his hands, as he recently went back-and-forth with British reality TV star Aaron Chalmers.

Chalmers, who has begun to put his focus fully on training in mixed martial arts, is 4-0 as a professional and is coming off of a submission victory over Ash Griffiths in his Bellator debut last month in London, England.

Check out the war of words between Jackson and Chalmers below:

We have asked for the Jackson fight there is a guy who is 5-1 in bellator who we have also asked for next, so let’s see https://t.co/gezGYtfqAX — Aaron Chalmers (@AaronCGShore) June 16, 2018

1) what is it that I want?

2) who are you? https://t.co/orPhATWTkx — Mike Jackson, Esq. (@TheTruthJackson) June 16, 2018

You messaged me first you muppet https://t.co/ayWxvYpQ7Q — Aaron Chalmers (@AaronCGShore) June 16, 2018

Oh, so that’s what we’re doing? Did you not mention my name first? “We have asked for the Jackson fight…” And “muppet”? Is that supposed to offend me? https://t.co/2I0aCKhiPx — Mike Jackson, Esq. (@TheTruthJackson) June 16, 2018

I said I’ve asked for the fight you tweeted me so I replied let’s do it? I thought you had some intelligence to put 2 tweets together https://t.co/ZPm9rmyeMe — Aaron Chalmers (@AaronCGShore) June 16, 2018

When Michael Jackson pretends to want it.. but then changes his mind pic.twitter.com/3AJFaLlbqL — Aaron Chalmers (@AaronCGShore) June 16, 2018

Now, I have the British wankas coming at me… pic.twitter.com/FyWAcDpIJF — Mike Jackson, Esq. (@TheTruthJackson) June 16, 2018