Mike Jackson Spouts Off In Twitter Beef With Reality TV Star

By
Michael Henken
-
0
SHARE

Following his one-sided unanimous decision victory over former professional wrestling star Phil ‘CM Punk’ Brooks at UFC 225 earlier this month, Mike Jackson has made quite a few headlines.

And although he likely won’t compete in the UFC again, Jackson may have another fight on his hands, as he recently went back-and-forth with British reality TV star Aaron Chalmers.

Chalmers, who has begun to put his focus fully on training in mixed martial arts, is 4-0 as a professional and is coming off of a submission victory over Ash Griffiths in his Bellator debut last month in London, England.

Check out the war of words between Jackson and Chalmers below:

Advertisement

NEXT: Stephen Thompson Questions Darren Till’s UFC Rankings Spot

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR