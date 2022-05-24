Former UFC bantamweight champion, Miesha Tate has posted a picture of her progress en route to her upcoming flyweight division bow at UFC 276 in July – with the former gold holder slated to land in the weight class against one-time title challenger, Lauren Murphy.

Miesha Tate, a career bantamweight, apart from a sole featherweight outing in her third professional fight, recently suffered her first defeat since her retirement snapping return to the sport last year – dropping a unanimous decision loss to recent big-winner, Brazilian contender, Ketlen Veira.

Miesha Tate made her UFC return last July after retiring from mixed martial arts in November 2016

The Washington native had snapped her six-year hiatus from the sport in July of last year foillowing her 2016 retirement, stopping the now-retired, Marion Reneau with third round strikes. Tate earned a Performance of the Night bonus in her Octagon comeback.

Seated at #10 in the official bantamweight pile ahead of her flyweight division debut, Tate weas initially set to meet with Anchorage native, Murphy in March of this year, however, the pairing has since been rescheduled for UFC 276 on July 2. during International Fight Week.

Tate, who will make her career berth at the flyweight limit against Murphy – detailed how she was surprised by some of the effects the move had brought with it.

“I’m shrinking… oddly enough, I knew making flyweight was going to require my body to change, but yet going through the process has still be (sic) surprising at every turn!!” Miesha Tate posted on her official Facebook page. “July 2nd it’s ON!! Me vs. Lauren Murphy, UFC 276.”

Striking Octagon gold back in the co-main event of UFC 196 in April 2016, Tate managed to rally against fellow former champion and recent UFC Vegas 55 headliner, Holly Holm, submitting the Albuquerque native with a fifth round rear-naked choke. Tate also previously landed undisputed Strikeforce bantamweight gold.