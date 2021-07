Miesha Tate returned to the Octagon and looked fantastic in the UFC Vegas 31 co-main event. The former bantamweight champion dominated Marion Reneau before picking up a third-round TKO win – check out the highlights.

"Welcome back. What's going on?"@Eric_XCMMA welcomed @MieshaTate to the corner after the first round of her return at #UFCVegas31 pic.twitter.com/9cXpn1P9eB — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) July 18, 2021

Like she never left 💯@MieshaTate gets the third-round finish in her return at #UFCVegas31 pic.twitter.com/hbFxh5qJvn — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) July 18, 2021

After a 5-year absence @MieshaTate made a triumphant return to the Octagon! 🧁#UFCVegas31 pic.twitter.com/QwhrG94mnJ — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) July 18, 2021