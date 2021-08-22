Miesha Tate continues her comeback in a main event slot according to Combate.

The former UFC and Strikeforce bantamweight champion is scheduled to square off against Ketlen Viera on October 16.

‘Cupcake’ returned from a five-year retirement in the UFC Vegas 31 co-main event and looked sensational. Tate put on a dominant performance against Mario Reneau before becoming the first fighter to ever stop the 44-year-old in the third and final round.

Viera is coming off an upset loss to Yana Kunitskaya at UFC Vegas 19. The Brazilian dropped to a decision defeat, in what is so far just the second loss of her MMA career. The 29-year-old holds several high-profile wins over the likes of Sijara Eubanks, Cat Zingano, Sara McMann and Ashlee Evans-Smith.

UFC Fight Night: Tate vs. Viera Card (So Far)

Ketlen Vieira vs. Miesha Tate

Norma Dumont vs. Holly Holm

Ludovit Klein vs. Nate Landwehr

Luana Carolina vs. Maryna Moroz

Andrei Arlovski vs. Carlos Felipe

Ariane Carnelossi vs. Istela Nunes

Julian Marquez vs. Jordan Wright

Do you think Miesha Tate will make it two wins in a row on October 16?