Miesha Tate Critical Of Felicia Spencer vs. Cris Cyborg Fight Booking

Former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Miesha Tate has offered her critical opinion about the next fight involving Cris Cyborg.

On Wednesday, it was reported that the former UFC women’s featherweight champion will be facing Felicia Spencer in the co-main event of UFC 240. This pay-per-view event goes down on July 27 from the Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.

Tate believes that there is no path to victory for Spencer due to her skill level and the fact that Cyborg is one of the best female fighters in the world.

According to the former champ, she doesn’t think Spencer is ready for this fight. She elaborated on her mindset during a recent episode of her radio show.

“I admite Felicia’s tenacity, her ambition, Tate said (H/T to MMAMania) . I don’t see how she wins this. Prove me wrong! You know, I hate to be overly critical of fighters, being a fighter myself, right, it can be very offensive and I think the fighters are sensitive that way. But if I may speak frank her, I just don’t think she’s ready for this right now. However, she is in the 145 pound division, she is a former Invicta champion.”

Tate was careful not to take shots at Spencer. But that didn’t stop her from giving an honest breakdown of Spencer’s last fight. Spencer beat former Invicta FC women’s featherweight champion Megan Anderson by rear-naked choke at UFC Rochester.

“We talked about the lack of depth at 145. Felicia Spencer did dispatch of Megan Anderson, but I don’t think Megan Anderson is that good. I think she fights at 145, and people are all on her train because of her physique- she is tall, like a gazelle, long and lanky and seems like she would be somewhat difficult to deal with, but when you break down her technical aspect, she’s really not that good on the ground and she can’t keep people from grabbing her, so she just doesn’t have a great style to really make waves in the 145 pound division.”