Middleweight Fighter Steps In On Six Days To Save UFC Sao Paulo Light Heavyweight Main Event

UFC Fight Night Sal Paulo has had yet another shakeup to the main event. “Ya Boy” Eryk Anders will step in on just six days notice to face Thiago Santos as Jimmie Manuwa was forced out due to injury.

The 31-year-old Anders is just three weeks removed from his brutal knock out win over Tim Williams at UFC Lincoln. Anders sports a record of 11-1. His only loss was a close five-round decision to Lyoto Machida. Coincidentally, that loss to Machida happened in February of this year in Belem, Brazil. Anders now returns to Brazil looking for redemption.

Santos, 34, has won five out of his last six fights. His only blemish in that stretch came at the hands of David Branch. He most recently defeated Kevin Holland via decision at UFC 227 in August. Since 2015 Santos has gone 9-3 in the UFC with seven knock out wins.

UFC Fight Night Sao Paulo has had to deal with the injury bug. Fights like Neil Magny vs. Alex Oliveira, Antonio Carlos Junior vs. Elias Theodorou and Ketlen Vieira vs. Tonya Evinger were all scrapped or rebooked do to injuries. However, the show must go on.

Here is a look at the updated fight card:

Thiago Santos vs. Eryk Anders

Alex Oliveira vs. Carlo Pedersoli

Sam Alvey vs. Antonio Rogerio Nogueira

Renan Barao vs. Andre Ewell

Randa Markos vs. Marina Rodriguez

Christos Giagos vs. Charles Oliveira

Evan Dunham vs. Francisco Trinaldo

Luis Henrique vs. Ryan Spann

Chase Sherman vs. Augusto Sakai

Sergio Moraes vs. Ben Saunders

Gillian Robertson vs. Marya Bueno Silva

Hector Lombard vs. Thales Leites

Elizeu Zaleski vs. Luigi Vendramini

Alex Chambers vs. Livia Renata Souza