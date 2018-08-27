Mickey Gall Explains His Post-UFC Lincoln Callouts

Mickey Gall got the job done this past weekend (Sat. August 25, 2018).

The jiu-jitsu specialist submitted George Sullivan in just 69 seconds. Gall walked to the Octagon expecting a war. He really wanted to show off his striking abilities in the bout. Instead, he took what was given to him (quotes via MMA Junkie):

“I’m happy with it,” Gall said. “That’s in my blood. That Gracie jiu-jitsu, that’s second nature. I wanted to do some more, I came in to “Hey Mickey” and then “War.” “I wanted to go to war, I wanted to bash it, I didn’t really get to throw a punch on the feet. It just came to me. I was looking for it, but I just took what I got, and that’s what came to me.”

After his victory, Gall issued out another one of his famous call outs. This time, however, he named three men. Randy Brown, Sage Northcutt and Diego Sanchez.

Brown was the first fighter to defeat Gall in his mixed martial arts (MMA) career. Because he’s asking to avenge a loss, he wants to give a fighter he beat the same opportunity. Hence the call out of Sage Northcutt.

And finally, if neither of those options are available, Gall would like to fight a legend. Diego Sanchez was the name that came to mind:

“I give some options,” Gall said. “I want to fight before Christmas, I said Dan Hardy one time, and Dan Hardy apparently doesn’t fight (anymore), so I’m not pinholing myself. “I’m going to give you guys some names. I give you three options. I either want to run it back with the guy I fought in the Garden last time. “In the honor of that I’ll offer to run it back with – this is for the Cornhusk(er) State – Sage Corncutt. Or I want a legend, I want Diego Sanchez.”

Ultimately, Gall wants to be more active. He hasn’t fought as often as he’d like to lately, and wants that to change: