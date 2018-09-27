Mickey Gall Calls Out Diego Sanchez For December Bout

Mickey Gall doesn’t plan on stopping his callout habit anytime soon.

Gall recently took to Instagram to callout longtime UFC veteran, and The Ultimate Fighter Season 1 (TUF 1) winner, Diego Sanchez. The jiu-jitsu specialist wants to fight Sanchez at UFC 231 on pay-per-view (PPV) on December 8th from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

In the callout, Gall labelled himself “The Nightmare’s Nightmare”:

Gall comes off a bounce-back win following the first defeat of his mixed martial arts (MMA) career. He defeated George Sullivan last month in Nebraska via first-round submission. Gall now holds a 5-1 record in his career. He’s eying a man who has 33 more career fights than him.

Sanchez has been competing in MMA since 2002. Although his record in the promotion has been a spotty one, Sanchez never fails to put on an entertaining fight. In his last outing, Sanchez emerged victorious over Craig White at UFC 228 via unanimous decision.

He has yet to respond to Gall’s callout for December, but if he does accept the 26-year-old’s challenge, it will certainly be an interesting match-up.