Michelle Waterson Reveals Two Names She Wants To Fight Next

Michelle Waterson is ready to get back into the Octagon, and she has two names on her mind as possible opponents.

The 32-year-old hasn’t fought since April when she picked up a split decision win over Cortney Casey. Waterson’s victory snapped a two fight losing-streak after dropping a pair to Rose Namajunas and Tecia Torres.

“The Karate Hottie” recently spoke to MMA Junkie and revealed she’s eying a return date around September or October but nothing has been scheduled yet:

“We are wanting to get a fight maybe September, October time frame,” Waterson said. “We don’t have anything scheduled yet.”

Waterson said she’d like to fight either Karolina Kowalkiewicz or Carla Esparza. Kowalkiewicz is on a two fight win-streak after defeating Jodie Esquibel and Felice Herrig. Esparza just had a two fight win-streak snapped after a controversial loss to Claudia Gadelha at UFC 225 in June:

“I would love to fight Karolina or Carla Esparza,” Waterson said. “Those two are the ones I have my eyes on the at the moment.”

There’s just one problem with Waterson’s suggestion. Kowalkiewicz is reportedly closing in on a deal to fight No. 3-ranked Jessica Andrade at UFC 228 in September. Esparza, however, is still available although she has recently voiced her desire for a rematch with Gadelha:

“I guess (Kowalkiewicz) is out of the question,” Waterson said after being informed of the Andrade booking. “(Esparza) is (a good fight).”