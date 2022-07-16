Amanda Lemos earned a well-deserved victory over Michelle Waterson at UFC Long Island.

Coming off a loss to Marina Rodriguez last May, Waterson was looking to get back to the win column having dropped three out of her last four with a sole win over Angela Hill by a split decision. She clashed with Lemos at tonight’s UFC on ABC 3: Ortega v Rodriguez at the UBS Arena in Elmont, New York.

Both ladies got off to a cautious start with Lemos getting the better in stand-up. A failed takedown attempt by Waterson got her trapped in a guillotine choke to get finished in round two.

Below, catch the highlights from Michelle Waterson vs. Amanda Lemos

Amanda Lemos sinks in the second round submission! #UFCLongIsland pic.twitter.com/2ctDGjr4lB — UFC (@ufc) July 16, 2022