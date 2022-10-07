Cage Warriors champion Dominique Wooding and title challenger Michele Martignoni squared off for the Cage Warriors bantamweight championship as the promotion headed to Rome, Italy for its latest offering, Cage Warriors 144, emanating from Fiera Roma. Heading into the main event, Italian fighters were 7-0 against the competition. It was up to ‘The Italian Thunder’ to complete the shutout and capture Cage Warriors gold in his home country.

Coming out for the opening round, Wooding immediately put on the pressure, moving Martignoni to the outside of the cage. Wooding lands a leg kick, but Martignoni strikes back with a leg kick and a solid right. The two clinch up with Martignoni pushing Wooding to the cage. Wooding reverses position and breaks away throwing another leg kick. Martignoni lands a lovely right hand. Wooding returns fire with a glancing blow. Wooding stuffs a takedown from Michele Martignoni and follows it up with a left that appears to land, sending Martignoni backward as the round comes to a close.

Martignoni comes out for the second round throwing heat. He lands a big right hook and then follows it up with another, but Wooding fires back with an uppercut that staggers Martignoni. Wooding is in pursuit and lands a solid left that puts Martignoni on the canvas. Martignoni desperately attempts a takedown, but Wooding ends up in top position as Martignoni’s nose gushes blood. Wooding moves back to his feet and lets Martignoni up. Wooding is now in control, pushing the pace, but Martignoni is still attempting to fire back.

Wooding lands a solid elbow in the Thai clinch, but Martignoni pushes Wooding back to the cage with a couple of solid strikes and gets the takedown with 90 seconds to go in the round. Michele Martignoni is dropping bombs from the top, but Wooding does enough to defend and get out of the second round.

In the third, Martignoni immediately clinches with Wooding’s back against the cage. With the action stalled, the two fighters are separated. Martignoni lands a big looping right hand on Wooding, but the defending champion eats it. Michele Martignoni once again lands a big right hand and right uppercut. Wooding gets caught once again with the right as he chases Martignoni. A head kick by Wooding partially lands prompting Martignoni to shoot for a takedown as the round comes to a close.

Dominique Wooding and Michele Martignoni Head to The Championship Rounds

Coming out for the fourth, Michele Martignoni appears to have all the energy while Wooding has clearly slowed. Martignoni shoots in for a takedown and circles to the back, dragging Wooding to the mat. Martignoni maintains top control, peppering Wooding with strikes. The champion wall-walks back to his feet, but Martignoni keeps him pressed against the cage. Wooding breaks away and eats a solid right from Martignoni for his trouble. Wooding is in hot pursuit, but can’t muster any offense as the horn sounds.

In the final round, Martignoni shoots in at the 30-second mark and is able to drag Wooding to the mat once again. Halfway through the round, Wooding is able to get back to his feet, but Martignoni is able to once again grab and drag Wooding to the canvas. Martignoni keeps the champ pinned to the mat until the final horn sounds.

Official Result: Michele Martignoni defeats Dominique Wooding via unanimous decision (49-45, 49-46, 49-46) to capture the Cage Warriors bantamweight championship. With the win, Italian fighters go 8-0 on the evening. It was another spectacular event from the promotion out of England.

Check Out Highlights from Dominique Wooding vs. Michele Martignoni at Cage Warriors 144:

Wooding has him in a lot of pain!#CW144 pic.twitter.com/3NJE5HNSwS — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) October 7, 2022

Not looking good for the champ!!#CW144 pic.twitter.com/C6DlxJJu8L — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) October 7, 2022

Proud of my fellow countrymen. What a crowd. #CW144 pic.twitter.com/LSRNSSPI5S — Al Zullino (@phre) October 7, 2022