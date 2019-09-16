Michel Pereira Claims He Cut 38.5 Pounds For UFC Vancouver

Spread the word!













Michel Pereira suffered the first loss of his UFC run over the weekend in Vancouver.

Pereira went all three rounds with Tristan Connelly, which the latter won via unanimous decision with scorecards of 29-28, 29-27, and 29-27. Unfortunately, Pereira came in one pound overweight for the fight. Therefore, he didn’t qualify for the bonus money he would’ve received after his fight with Connelly received Fight Of The Night.

Connelly, on the other hand, took home a $100,000 bonus. Now, Pereira has released a statement on his failed weight cut, claiming he cut 38.5 pounds for the contest on his own. Check out his full statement below (transcribed from Portuguese by MMA Fighting).

“Guys, many bad things happened. I got tired but not because of the things I did, but for the huge weight cut I had. I cut 17.5kg (38.5 pounds) by myself, with no on else (to help), and dealing with the stress of helping with my cornerman’s visa who wasn’t there. Everyone else had someone to help, I was alone there. It’s not an excuse, but I know I’m a fighter that grows as rounds goes by, but I got tired since my body shut down in the beginning of the second round.

“I fight for you guys, to put on a show or you. Let’s support more and criticize less. I fight this way to make UFC more fun. Fighters today only think about winning and put on boring fights, and that’s why MMA is decreasing so much. I want to make my fans happy by watching my fights, but this time things happened and led to my defeat. I lost to myself. I will be back to do it even better. You’ll see I have cardio to fight three rounds no problem.”

What do you think about Pereira cutting 38.5 pounds on his own for UFC Vancouver?