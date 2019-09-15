Tristan Connelly vs. Michel Pereira UFC Vancouver Full Fight Video Highlights

Spread the word!













Earlier today (Sat. September 14, 2019) on the main card of UFC Vancouver, a welterweight bout took place between Tristan Connelly and Michel Pereira.

Pereira was coming off an impressive and flashy UFC debut where he knocked out Danny Roberts in the first round earlier this year. He was a heavy betting favorite leading up to this bout. As for Connelly, this was his UFC debut but he was on a four-fight winning streak.

If you saw Pereira’s UFC debut, the first round was something you expected. But if not, you may have been bewildered by the number of backflips and crazy antics of Pereira. However, that turned out to be his downfall as while he entertained the fans, he also gassed out in the process.

Connelly would slowly take over the fight by taking Pereira down and applying another of submission attempts. In the end, he won a unanimous decision after the judges scored it 29-28, 29-27 and 29-27.

You can see the highlights below:

This is a real photo from a real UFC fight. pic.twitter.com/x0EAsB5adP — UFC (@ufc) September 15, 2019

What did you think of the fight?