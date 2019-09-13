Michael Page Believes He’d Receive More Support & Money If He Were White

Spread the word!













Michael Page is one of the bigger stars in Bellator, yet he believes he would be bigger if he was white.

“I genuinely feel if I was a white fighter with the same talents, I would have more support and money,” Page said in an interview with Metro.

Although “Venom” says he hasn’t dealt with any racism from promoters, he just believes white athletes are promoted better and valued better.

“As an English fighter, it’s hard for me to get any promotion,” Page said. “As a black English fighter it’s even harder. Culture is part of politics and politics is part of sport.”

Page is currently 14-1 as a pro and coming off of a knockout loss to Douglas Lima at Bellator 221. Before that, he beat Paul Daley and David Rickels.

“There’d be more people and companies willing to invest in me if I wasn’t black,” Page said. “But again, I don’t see that as racist. Money talks and backing the white guy is more lucrative than the black fighter.”

Page is currently set to face off against Richard Kiely at Bellator 227 in the co-main event. The show takes place on September 27 from the 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland.

