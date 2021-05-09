Michael “Venom” Page is only targeting welterweight gold next.

The flashy striker made it five wins in a row after an impressive first-round TKO victory over Derek Anderson in the Bellator 258 main card opener on Friday night.

Although Anderson was a step above Page’s recent competition, Page continued to receive criticism online for the level of opponents he’s been facing.

However, he believes it’s part of the territory given how easily he wins his fights.

“(It’s) because of how I do things with ease, I think now (Anderson has) just become a ‘can’ but not because he’s not an amazing fighter, not because he’s not a tough fighter, not because he’s not a great MMA fighter. It’s because of how I make people look when I’m in there,” Page said during the post-fight press conference (via MMA Junkie).

“I’ve kind of accepted that, but I’m just on a mission for one person – and that’s Douglas Lima.”

Of course, Page’s only defeat in mixed martial arts was a second-round knockout to Lima who is the current welterweight champion.

Although he hinted at a fight with Lima next, the Brazilian is set to defend his title against Yaroslav Amosav at Bellator 260 which takes place June 11.

No matter what happens, Page is adamant his next fight should be for the 170-pound title.

“It should be. It should be the next fight,” Page added. “Seeing as how we’ve now got this new rankings system and where I’m placed, regardless of anybody’s opinion, that’s where I am.

“I was No. 1. I’m now No. 2, with No. 1 and the champion fighting. Technically I should go up now. Whoever loses that fight, I’m now the No. 1 ranked fighter, which means I deserve a title fight.”