Michael Page Ends Giovanni Melillo With One Punch – Bellator London Highlights

Earlier tonight (Sat. November 23, 2019) in the main event of Bellator London, Michael Page made his return to the cage to take on Giovanni Melillo at welterweight.
It was the “MVP” show from start to finish, ringing Melillo’s bell a few times with some big shots, before ending him with a massive one-punch countershot mid-way through the round. As soon as the shot landed, Page knew it was over, standing still to pose as the referee stepped in to check on Melillo.
Check out Page’s finish of Melillo in the video below.
One shot, one kill..#BellatorLondon pic.twitter.com/RqXC84Symw
— Michael Morgan (@mikewhoatv) November 23, 2019
What do you think about Page’s knockout win over Melillo?
