Michael Morales challenging Islam Makhachev would be interesting, says Dominick Cruz

UFC commentator Dominick Cruz has explained why he is interested in the idea of seeing Michael Morales challenge Islam Makhachev for the UFC welterweight championship.

As we know, there are plenty of welterweights out there – and even a few lightweights – that are interested in facing off against Islam Makhachev. It makes sense now that he is the new king of the welterweight division, but of course, not everyone can get the call.

Michael Morales is one of the names that has been featured as someone who may well have earned the right to take on the Makhachev assignment, especially after he was able to knock out Sean Brady so impressively at UFC 322.

Dominick Cruz, meanwhile, has his own thoughts on the potential of Michael Morales and how he could perform against someone like Islam.

Dominick Cruz wouldn’t mind Islam Makhachev vs Michael Morales

“You could give Morales a title shot,” Cruz told MMA Junkie. “I’ve seen that guy in the gym, and there’s things about him that don’t make sense. The way that he moves, I’m telling you. He’s a freak gymnast. He can do the craziest things. He can really challenge the strength of Makhachev differently than anybody. Now, the technique is what has not been tested with Morales.

“That technique with the strength. Now Morales is so athletic and so strong that he’s able to beat people’s technique with power and strength and explosiveness. Whereas Makhachev is going to have to really work through step-by-step to untie the knot Makhachev puts him in. Plus, Makhachev being a southpaw changes the style for Morales, as well.

“He covers distance so much, he kind of reminds me how Yoel Romero used to cover so much distance with power and explosiveness. He kind of has that athleticism and feel to me, but without the wrestling background obviously. He’s got very strong hips. He’s hard to take down. It would be very interesting to see how he does against Makhachev. But against any of those guys (in the top five) would be awesome to watch.”

Does he have a point?